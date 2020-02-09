PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.84

Shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $13.70. PANDORA A /S/S shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 3,128 shares traded.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PANDORA A /S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get PANDORA A /S/S alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PANDORA A /S/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PANDORA A /S/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.