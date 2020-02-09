Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

