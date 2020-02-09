Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

