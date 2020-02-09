Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ING opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. ING Groep NV has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

