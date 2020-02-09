Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock opened at $167.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.49 and a 52-week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.