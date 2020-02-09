Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $203.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.79. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.15 and a twelve month high of $207.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

