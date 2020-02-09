Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 21,316 Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 170.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,016,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0617 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

