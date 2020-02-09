Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 27.7% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,354,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,293,000 after buying an additional 114,378 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the third quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Magna International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Magna International had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.