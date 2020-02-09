Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 191.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.88 and a twelve month high of $89.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2071 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

