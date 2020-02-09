Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 233 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.04.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

