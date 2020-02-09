Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 24 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $572.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

