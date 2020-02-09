ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,578.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $4,578.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00046596 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00079022 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,172.06 or 1.00872087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

