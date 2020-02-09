Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.