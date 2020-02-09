Particl Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Particl has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00007283 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Particl has a market cap of $7.13 million and $15,889.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

