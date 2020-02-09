PAWS Fund (PAWS) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $33,268.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

