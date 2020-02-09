Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $293.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software has a one year low of $165.98 and a one year high of $342.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 42.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

