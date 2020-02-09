Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $118.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PCTY traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,898. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.42.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $17,171,114.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

