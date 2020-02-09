Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of PCTY opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $78.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 14.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 691,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Paylocity by 19.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 8.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 537,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

