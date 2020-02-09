PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 435,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,803. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. PaySign has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $440.86 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.66.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PaySign by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

