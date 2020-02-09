PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 21.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of PBFX opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

