PBMares Wealth Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE WFC opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $202.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

