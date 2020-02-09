PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

