PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE:ACB opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

