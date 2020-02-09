Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,338,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,769,000 after buying an additional 394,294 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 121,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

FISV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,939. The firm has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

