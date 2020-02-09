Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after acquiring an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,358 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,523,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $479,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,082,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $87.87. 4,471,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

