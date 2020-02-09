Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

