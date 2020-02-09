Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.62. The company had a trading volume of 123,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

