Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of CBP opened at GBX 362 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.62. The stock has a market cap of $196.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. Curtis Banks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 262.50 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 364 ($4.79).

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

