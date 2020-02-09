Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.05.

Peloton stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,791,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Peloton by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,351,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,658 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Peloton by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,060,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 439,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 21.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

