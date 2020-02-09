Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.56

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.56 and traded as low as $77.40. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 13,742 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million and a P/E ratio of -39.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.51.

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

