PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 1,060,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,881. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $169,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $305,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,628 shares of company stock worth $3,517,141. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

