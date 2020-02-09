Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.