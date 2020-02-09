Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.70. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,397 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

