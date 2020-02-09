PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBR. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 29.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 276,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 67.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

PBR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,486,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,148. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

