Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,884.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

