Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $5.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,654,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

