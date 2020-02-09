Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,868,000 after buying an additional 93,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after buying an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 2,481,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,593. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

