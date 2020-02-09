Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,156 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,213.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $196.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $161.86 and a 12-month high of $199.20.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

