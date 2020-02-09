Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

TXT opened at $50.75 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.