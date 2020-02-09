Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

