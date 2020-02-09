Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.70.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.36.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

