Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Progressive by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $67.21 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

