Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 105 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $186.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.