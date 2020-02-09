Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.78 and a 200 day moving average of $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

