Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PINS opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PINS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $1,183,677.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.