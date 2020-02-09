Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,486,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.14%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 216.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.