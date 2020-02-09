Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

In other Pioneer Floating Rate Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76. Insiders bought 76,742 shares of company stock worth $829,984 over the last quarter.

PHD stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.