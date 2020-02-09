Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Upgraded to Buy by Lake Street Capital

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

PXLW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,331. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pixelworks by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pixelworks by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.