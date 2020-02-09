PlayChip (PLA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. PlayChip has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $1,977.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00038884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $578.91 or 0.05833706 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00129100 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00038841 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003114 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

