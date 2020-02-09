Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $4.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG remained flat at $$4.25 during trading on Friday. 7,410,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,207,723. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,999 shares of company stock valued at $915,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Plug Power by 22.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 311,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $8,494,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Plug Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

